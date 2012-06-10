She may be head over heels for beau Casper Smart, but Jennifer Lopez swears her bling doesn't mean a thing.

Recently, the pop star sparked rumors she and her love of eight months were taking a big step forward in their relationship when she was photographed sporting a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

"Rumors!!! Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got," Lopez, 42, wrote on her website Friday, quoting her 2002 hit, "Jenny From the Block.""No engagement!"

PHOTOS: Jennifer's romantic history

The "American Idol" host -- who split from husband Marc Anthony last July -- first stepped out with backup dancer Smart last fall. (The 25-year-old even spent Thanksgiving with Lopez and her twins with Anthony, Max and Emme, 4.)

In April, Lopez opened up to Vogue about her attraction to her new man.

PHOTOS: Couples with huge age differences

"He's adorable. But you already see that," she gushed to the mag. "He really is [sweet]. He's a good egg. I don't want to talk about it too much. It's my private thing."

As for their 18-year age difference? Said Lopez, "I don't feel older and I don't feel like I look it, either, so I'm just acting the same way I have always acted."