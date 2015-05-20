Talk about aging gracefully.

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her insane 45-year-old body (Yes, 45!) on the latest cover of Us Weekly, and "Jenny From The Block" oozes sex appeal.

"I embrace who I am," the "American Idol" judge told the magazine. "I feel sexy, I feel youthful, I feel pretty sometimes."

J. Lo posed for the series of swimsuit shots for the magazine's "Best Bodies" issue and dished about her frame, her lifestyle and her love life. Although multiple media outlets have speculated she and longtime boyfriend Casper Smart are back together — they were even spotted together at May 17's Billboard Music Awards — Jennifer maintains that she is single.

"Being single's good," she said, laughing. "You have really nobody to answer to, so you can do whatever you want! But I don't think I go wild or anything."

Single or not, J. Lo is the apple of many people's eye with her enormously successful career and her sensible state of mind when it comes to body image.

"I think a healthy body image comes from being the best you, not competing with anybody else," she explained. "You know, I'm not a 6-foot tall model...I'm not a size 2. I think it's about focusing on yourself and just trying to be the best you."

She continued, "I live a healthy lifestyle, I try to live a healthy lifestyle. I'm always looking for something that's gonna help me enhance that lifestyle."

Whatever she's doing, it's working.