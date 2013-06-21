Jennifer Lopez tears up over Hollywood star

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Jenny from the Block" has a spot on the most famous block of all -- the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

RELATED: Stars with twin children

Jennifer Lopez received the 2,500th star Thursday surrounded by her boyfriend Casper Smart, her 5-year-old twins Max and Emme, and friends including Jane Fonda, Keenen Ivory Wayans and "Selena" director Gregory Nava.

"I cried like almost 15,000 times," she said afterward. "It was so crazy. But I kept promising everybody I wasn't going to cry and they were like, 'Cry!' 'You're not helping!' But it was an amazing moment."

RELATED: Celebrity sex tape scandals

Lopez relished the chance to "kind of walk down memory lane" with Wayans -- "he's the reason I moved to Los Angeles because I got that job as a fly girl" -- and Nava, who put her in her first movie.

"You realize you've been at this for a long time and you've been fighting and getting it," she said. "It's a real kind of landmark day for me and I am just glad my family was here to share it with me."

Just don't ask Max and Emme what the fuss was all about.

RELATED: Craziest diva hair

"I just told them, 'Mommy is getting a star today,'" said Lopez. "They don't really know what that means but they were great."

A committee selects celebrities eligible for a star and those who accept pay $30,000 in costs and fees.

"For a romantic like me, it's forever and I believe in that. I believe in forever. It's a good day," Lopez said.

Keep clicking for more photos from J.Lo's star ceremony ...