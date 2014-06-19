Secret split? With the release of her eighth studio album A.K.A., Jennifer Lopez has been basking in the spotlight. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the "First Love" singer had split from her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years, Casper Smart, but in a new interview on The Wendy Williams show, she revealed the actual breakup went down a while ago.

The blunt host asked Lopez outright if she was single, meaning "not intimate with anybody at this time."

"Yes, I've been single for a couple of months," Lopez replied.

When it comes to having a type, the mother of twins Emme and Max claimed she doesn't have one.

"I don't look at the outside so much," she said. "I'm not an outside-cover person, I am more of, like, an essence person."

How is Marc Anthony's ex-wife recovering from her recent split?

"I'm a big soul searcher, and I read a lot of self-help books," she said. "I am always kinda searching for answers. I'll randomly just open a Bible looking for answers and guidance."

