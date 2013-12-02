Jennifer Lopez to receive parenting honor
The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez is being honored by the March of Dimes.
Lopez, the 44-year-old mother of 5-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, will receive the Grace Kelly Award at the eighth annual March of Dimes luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday.
She's being recognized as a celebrity parent role model supporting women giving birth to healthy babies after full-term pregnancies.
The 75-year-old nonprofit organization aims to prevent birth defects, premature births and infant mortality.
A&E networks President and CEO Nancy Dubuc and Dr. Balaji Govindaswami, chief of newborn medicine at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, will also be honored.
Lopez said in a statement: "As a mother myself, I am aware of the importance of healthful pregnancies and babies."
Reese Witherspoon was honored at last year's event.
