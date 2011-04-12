Jennifer Lopez may have topped People magazine's 2011 Most Beautiful People list, but being in the spotlight is nowhere near as fulfilling as being at home with her husband, Marc Anthony, and their kids.

"That's when I'm my happiest," J.Lo tells the magazine, which hits newsstands April 15. "Just being able to touch my face and rub my eyes and put my fingers in my hair and not having to worry about messing it up. It's so much better."

Beating out the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Beyonce and Jessica Alba for the coveted No. 1 spot, Jenny From the Block's beauty comes from more than just her looks: The singer-turned-"American Idol" judge has been a staple of the movies, music and even television machines since her early days as a backup dancer on "In Living Color" in 1991.

Since that time, she's released seven hit albums, appeared in more than a dozen blockbuster films and has been recognized on People's annual Most Beautiful list 11 times. And at 41, the singer, actress, "American Idol" judge and mother of 3-year-old twins shows no signs of slowing down. She has a new album dropping soon and a hit single, "On the Floor," out now.

In addition to J.Lo's impressive career accomplishments, she has stood as an exception to the rules of what Hollywood has traditionally considered beautiful: Ever proud of both her famously curvy figure and the Latina heritage that continues to earn her fans in the Bronx neighborhood where she grew up, Jennifer has helped alter the perception that showbiz beauty is all about being tall, thin and blonde.

"I don't want anybody thinking it's easy," she says, speaking candidly about her looks. "It does take time and it's hard work. HDTV wide-screen is nobody's friend! ... Being beautiful is part of my job."

Lopez is not the only star on People's list whose beauty is about more than what's on the outside. George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, whose work in the Sudan and in New Orleans, respectively, also earned some love from the glossy. As MSNBC notes, the new focus on philanthropy, and sections dedicated to celebs often seen without makeup, older stars and "beautiful brains" all point to a new focus on beauty that transcends the physical.

Of course, when you're only 3 years old, and your mom is a huge star, outward appearances sure seem glamorous. Jennifer admits that her twins, Emme and Max, get a kick out of imitating their mom's great fashion sense.

"[Emme] is very girly-girl, just like me since I was very little," says Lopez. "She loves for me to paint her nails. She lays out her clothes on the floor like I do with my stylist and she's like, 'This matches very good!'"

Even her son Max gets in on the manicures sometimes. "He wants to paint his nails, too," says Lopez. "Because for him, it's just paint. He's like, 'I want the blue!'" Lopez says, laughing. "Then Marc is like, 'Why are Max's nails painted?!' But he won't sit still so it's only like two nails."

Other celebs on the list include Zac Efron, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Hudson, Katie Holmes and Ryan Reynolds.

