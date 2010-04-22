Will Jennifer Lopez appear on "Glee"? J.Lo reveals whether there's truth to those rumors on Friday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I sat down with [co-creator/exec producer] Ryan Murphy and we talked me doing something on 'Glee,'" J.Lo tells Ellen. "We want to. We want to do it but it doesn't fit in ... they have it all mapped out for the next like eight episodes."

"So he's like, 'Let's wait and do it really right when you do come on.' I was like, 'Yeah yeah, whatever. I'm a huge fan, whenever you want. I'm good.' I kind of offered myself up."

Catch J.Lo in CBS Films' 'The Back-up Plan,' arriving in theaters April 23.

