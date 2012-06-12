Jennifer Lopez has joined the singers who have tapped the talents of a major fashion designer for her on-stage costumes.

Zuhair Murad Couture has been confirmed as the exclusive designer for the "On the Floor" singer's Summer Tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Montreal. The Beirut-based Lebanese designer's embellished frocks are favored by not just Lopez, who works his garb frequently on the red carpet, but by stunners Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, too.

"I wanted to make sure each look not only reflected but actually enhanced the feel of each section, so that her costumes would give even more life to her music," Murad says of designing the 42-year-old's dazzling costumes in a statement.

In a sneak peek, the designer shows off one wow-worthy look that fans can look forward to: a vibrant red silk and chiffon robe that will be worn over a hand-embroidered dress that features over 2,000 crystals and pearl beads, hand-sewn individually in a flame pattern onto sheer nude silk tulle.

Among the stars donning on-stage couture: Beyonce, who dazzled in Ralph & Russo designs last month when she performed at Atlantic City's Revel Ovation Hall, and Lady Gaga, who is decked out in over-the-top Giorgio Armani designs during the Asian leg of her "Born This Way Ball" tour.

