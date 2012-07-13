See ya, J Lo.

As long suspected, Jennifer Lopez will not be returning to the judge's panel of American Idol. The 42-year-old singer, actress and designer confirmed the news to Idol host Ryan Seacrest Friday morning during a call to his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show.

"I really have been torn," said Lopez, who has been juggling her music, film and Idol duties with motherhood to twins Emme and Max, 4.

"When I signed on to Idol [in 2010], I signed on to do one year. I wound up doing two years because I fell in love with the show," she told Seacrest in a tearful voice. "I didn't know I would be so moved emotionally . . . it was just such a lovely surprise in my life to do it."

Lopez, in the midst of a tour with Enrique Iglesias, added: It gets more complicated as the kids get a little bigger. Somethng had to give. Something had to give. I really was dreading this phone call with you!"

Continued the star: "You're gonna make me cry. The time has come."

Lopez's official departure comes just one day after Steven Tyler also confirmed his exit from the FOX smash. "After some long…hard…thoughts…I've decided it’s time for me to let go of my mistress 'American Idol' before she boils my rabbit . . .I strayed from my first love, AEROSMITH, and I'm back," the 64-year-old rocker said in a statement.

Indeed, the judges' table may end up being all-new faces -- as an insider told Us Weekly that Randy Jackson may be transitioning from the judges' table to a mentoring role.

Waiting in the wings? Mariah Carey. "They are in serious talks with Mariah and it's very close to being a done deal," the source says. "And they will move Randy into a more mentoring role."

