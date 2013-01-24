Jennifer Lopez has been hitting it out of the park lately when it comes to her red-carpet hair and makeup. She looked Old Hollywood glamorous with her hair in shiny, soft waves at the Golden Globes on Jan. 13. And just last night, Jan. 23, she won kudos again for her seemingly effortless yet gorgeous makeup at the premiere of her new film Parker in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the 9 makeup trends taking Hollywood by storm To get the neutral-chic look yourself, do as she did with these products:On eyes: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shadow Quad in Cupa Joe, $7.95On cheeks: L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Color Lift Blush in Nude Lift, $12.95On lips: L'Oreal Paris Colour Caresse Shine Stain in Rose On And On, $9.99While doing press for Parker, the 43-year-old actress has been opening up about her private life. "When I did the movie, I had just decided to get divorced myself. I felt in that low place. It was the worst time in my life, as well," Lopez tells USA Today of her split from Marc Anthony, 44, with whom she has twins Max and Emme, 4. In the film, which also stars Jason Statham, Lopez plays a bankrupt divorcee. "When [the director] first called me, I wasn't thinking about divorce at all. Suddenly it happened and my whole world fell apart and then I had this therapy of this character. Everything happens for a reason. It's true. It actually is true."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez's Gorgeous Makeup at the Parker Premiere: All the Details