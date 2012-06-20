Short 'do or don't?

Jennifer Lopez cropped off her long locks and debuted a shoulder-length hairstyle Monday -- with lots of curls!

The 42-year-old singer stepped out in Santiago, Chile on Monday holding hands with her 25-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart looking almost unrecognizable.

During her Dance Again tour with Enrique Iglesias -- which kicked off on June 14 -- J.Lo has switched her usually long and straight locks for a curly mane. But she's changed it up once more with her new curly bob.

Lopez's hair may be the perfect compliment to her sexy performance wardrobe. The American Idol judge has been heating up the stage in a nude, crystal embroidered catsuit designed by Zuhair Murad.

Short hair can be a nice change in the summer, but tell Us: What do you think of J.Lo's new cropped 'do?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez's New Short, Curly 'Do: Love It or Hate It?