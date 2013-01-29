While the typical French manicure has become somewhat of a beauty faux paus, it seems as if Jennifer Lopez is taking it out for a new spin. The actress and singer stepped out in New York last night sporting a manicure that closely resembled an upside-down French. Her blushy nude-colored polish was accentuated with a bold ivory line across the bottom of her nails, a palette similar to the one worn by Busy Philipps at the Art of Elysium gala. But unlike in the half-moon manicure Busy donned, the line seemed to follow the natural curve of the base of Jennifer's nail.

PHOTOS: See Katy Perry's crazy nail art!

Thinking about trying this reverse French manicure out for yourself? Just follow the same steps you'd take for a normal one. Paint your nails in a nude color, like Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Naked ($16). Allow it to dry, and then swipe a white line onto the bottoms of your nails. It's the perfect blend of classic and edgy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez's Upside-Down French Manicure