When Us Weekly broke the news of Jennifer Love Hewitt's pregnancy and engagement to actor Brian Hallisay in its June 17 cover story, their Client List colleagues were just as surprised as their fans. During the 12th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. on Saturday, June 8, costar Colin Egglesfield raved about the first-time parents-to-be and told Us Weekly why he's excited to see them raise a baby together.

"It's surprising, but not completely unexpected," Egglesfield, 40, said of the stars' happy news. "I just know they are going to make great parents. That kid is going to be incredibly spoiled." (A source says Hewitt is three months along.)

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's love life

Egglesfield added, "More than anything, I'm happy for Jennifer and I'm glad. I know she's probably wanted this for a while. It's great to see she's finally going to be a mom and be able to do all the mom things that I know she's been wanting to do."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's body through the years

Though The Client List has yet to be renewed for a third season, Egglesfield predicted the show will be back next spring. How Hewitt's pregnancy will factor in to the storyline, however, remains to be seen. "It would be kind of cool to see questions about who the daddy would be," he said. "I'm sure they are meeting about it next week to figure out what we're going to do."

After appearing on the short-lived NBC series Love Bites in 2011, Hewitt and Hallisay, both 34, reconnected as costars on Lifetime's The Client List in 2012. The couple got engaged in Italy in May 2013. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the pair tell Us Weekly exclusively in a statement.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's cleavage-baring style

For more details on Hewitt's pregnancy -- and to find out how Hallisay proposed -- pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay "Will Make Great Parents," Says Costar Colin Egglesfield