Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to reveal her new 'do.

On Monday, the star tweeted a photo of herself and wrote, "New dark hair and new cut! Fun right?" before hitting up Madison boutique in West Hollywood where she indulged in some retail therapy.

In addition to showing off her sleek strands and blunt bangs, she flaunted her shape in a purple dress with a see-though skirt.

VIDEO: Jennifer Love Hewitt shows some skin as a sexy stripper

The curvy brunette recently made headlines for going on a date with Bachelorette contestant Ben Flajnik.

"She began pursuing him right after the finale aired," a source tells Us Weekly of the Can't Hardly Wait actress, 32.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

Indeed, Hewitt hasn't been shy about showing her love for the 28-year-old winemaker, who placed second behind JP Rosenbaum on The Bachelorette's August 1 finale. "Omg! Ben f except my final rose!!! Gotta book a flight to Sonoma !!!:):)" Hewitt tweeted August 2. And when the pair cozied up at San Francisco's Lion's Pub four days later, the actress was similarly smitten.

Though Flajnik initially stopped by the bar with San Francisco Giants player Cody Ross, he made a beeline for Hewitt after spotting her from across the room.

"It seemed like a first date, but he wasn't overly affectionate," an eyewitness tells Us. "Loving the attention," Hewitt tended to fans at the bar during her date, but had all eyes on Flajnik by night's end. "As the bar started to close she grabbed his hand and marched outside," confirms the source.

PHOTOS: Jennifer and other curvy stars who love their shape

Hewitt seemed ecstatic the morning after. Although she didn't mention her date by name, she tweeted Sunday: "Morning lovelys! I got lost in the most amazing sat! Just when you think u can't be surprised....You are and it's awesome!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly