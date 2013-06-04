Everything's coming up roses for Jennifer Love Hewitt. "The Client List" actress, 34, is not only pregnant with her first child, but is also engaged to marry her boyfriend, Brian Hallisay, Us Weekly confirms exclusively in the new issue.

The actors, who previously appeared together on NBC's short-lived series "Love Bites," started dating 15 months ago after reconnecting on the set of their hit Lifetime show. Hallisay proposed in late May while the two were vacationing in Europe.

Adding to the couple's bliss is the news that they're expecting their first child. As Us Weekly reported exclusively on Tuesday, Hewitt is around three months pregnant. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the co-stars told Us in a statement.

Both the pregnancy and the engagement are dreams come true for the first-time mom-to-be, who has been vocal in the past about her belief in fairy-tale romances. "I think that I could be a really good wife," the actress (whose exes include Jamie Kennedy and her former fiance, Ross McCall) said in 2010. "I know that I love being able to give my love out to someone. I know there is somebody great out there for me."

