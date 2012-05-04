Jennifer Love Hewitt's boobs seem to be everywhere these days.

From billboards to magazine covers, the actress -- who wears a size 36-C bra size -- has been showing off her chest to promote Lifetime's "The Client List." "I'm having to get really comfortable," the 33-year-old laughed on "Chelsea Lately" on Thursday.

Having so much attention on her body has also made Hewitt somewhat nutty. "I actually had a nightmare the other night that people were trying to deflate my boobs while I was working. They had tubes and I was trying to work, but they kept getting smaller," she said. "I was like, 'Guys, don't take them away!' I'm getting issues about it, I think."

Hewitt also joked about the recent controversy surrounding ads for "The Client List" in which the size of her boobs was reduced. "Some random person decided they were supposed to be smaller," she said. "I still don't know who that person is."

Though a source recently told Us Weekly Hewitt is getting close to her costar Colin Egglesfield, Hewitt told host Chelsea Handler, 37, she's happily single. "Right now, I'm rubbing guys for a living, so I'm fine," Hewitt joked of her role as a masseuse who gives clients happy endings. "I have my own 'Fifty Shades of Grey' happening every day, so I'm good."

