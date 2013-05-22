Jennifer Love Hewitt hasn't always been confident in her own skin, but these days, the "Client List" star is feeling stronger -- and healthier -- than ever. Covering the June issue of Women's Running, the 34-year-old actress talks candidly about her famous figure.

"I'm an actress, I live in L.A., I work in Hollywood. But I've learned that if you're too skinny, they'll say something about it. If you're not skinny enough, they'll say something about it," Hewitt tells the magazine. "I just try to feel good in my own skin as much as I can."

To stay in shape, Hewitt says she does a combination of yoga, Pilates and running on an incline. "I try to go back and forth between all those things," she explains.

Hewitt was inspired to take up running by her mother Patricia, who passed away from cancer in June 2012. "I enjoy running, but she was a runner. She loved it and was able to go miles and miles and miles," Hewitt says of her late mom. "The first time I did a big run was the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon Los Angeles [in 2010]. It was a blast -- I absolutely loved it. What you put your body through is incredible, how sore you are the next day is quite crazy. But the benefits of it, cardiovascular-wise, body-wise, toning-wise, all of that, there's nothing really that gets you in shape like [a race]."

The TV star has learned to embrace her curves over the years -- so much so that she's afraid of losing them! "I do find that as a curvy girl, as I guess I've sort of been deemed, I don't think you want to run your curves off, because then you're just not yourself," says the actress, who's dating her "Client List" co-star Brian Hallisay. "But it definitely helps your butt, that's for sure. It helps with the badonk-a-donk!"

