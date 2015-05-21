Jennifer Love Hewitt looks radiant as she shows off her baby bump
Beautiful bump.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is due this summer with her second child, is looking absolutely radiant in a new series of advertisements that showcase her large baby bump.
The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress beautifully posed for a series of photos for Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula in a three-quarter-sleeve crop top and a low-slung skirt. The highlight of the photo, naturally, was her bump.
"After the success I had using Palmer's through my first pregnancy, I knew I wanted to support the brand by baring my pregnant belly to celebrate the beauty of expectant mothers," the actress said. "These are products that I believe in and actually use - they help moms to embrace the natural glow of pregnancy and I find it so empowering to be able to show my pregnancy off in this way."
Jennifer already has one child with husband Brian Hallisay, daughter Autumn.
Is this too early to be considered baby's first photo shoot?