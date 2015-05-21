Beautiful bump.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is due this summer with her second child, is looking absolutely radiant in a new series of advertisements that showcase her large baby bump.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress beautifully posed for a series of photos for Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula in a three-quarter-sleeve crop top and a low-slung skirt. The highlight of the photo, naturally, was her bump.

RELATED: J. Love and more sexy scream queens

"After the success I had using Palmer's through my first pregnancy, I knew I wanted to support the brand by baring my pregnant belly to celebrate the beauty of expectant mothers," the actress said. "These are products that I believe in and actually use - they help moms to embrace the natural glow of pregnancy and I find it so empowering to be able to show my pregnancy off in this way."

RELATED: Unusual couples that didn't last

Jennifer already has one child with husband Brian Hallisay, daughter Autumn.

Is this too early to be considered baby's first photo shoot?