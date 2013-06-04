Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant, expecting a baby with co-star Brian Hallisay!

brian hallisay jennifer love hewitt pregnant

Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant and expecting her first child with actor Brian Hallisay, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the "Client List" co-stars tell Us in a statement. A source says Hewitt is about three months along.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's cleavage-baring style

The couple began dating 15 months ago after reconnecting on the set of their hit Lifetime show (they appeared on the short-lived NBC series "Love Bites"). Hewitt was previously engaged to Scottish actor Ross McCall, whom she began dating in 2005. They called it quits in late 2008 and Hewitt went on to date her "Ghost Whisperer" co-star Jamie Kennedy from 2009 to 2010.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's body through the years

The 34-year-old actress has long been vocal about her desire to get married and start a family. "I would love to to have babies ... one day," Hewitt told Us in 2010. "I'm obsessed with babies!"

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's body through the years

For more details on Hewitt and Hallisay's baby news, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands this Friday!

Keep clicking for more photos of Jennifer and Brian!