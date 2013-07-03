Pregnant and newly-engaged actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has become the latest star to quit Twitter.com after growing tired of the "negativity"directed towards her on a daily basis.

The "Ghost Whisperer" star boasts over 601,000 followers on the micro-blogging site, and has used the medium to keep her fans up to date with her daily musings.

But, on July 3 Love Hewitt announced she is taking time out.

She writes, "Unfortunately with all the negativity people choose to send on twitter as well as threats to there own well being. I'm sad to say twitter is... no longer for me. I have enjoyed all the kindness and love that came my way, as well as support. But this break is needed."

"Life should be filled with positivity and holding each other up, not making threats and sending bad vibes. To those of you who made it a joy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

It is not clear what sparked the star's decision - her last tweet was on June 30 and read, "Wishing everyone a great Sunday."

She's not alone - Alec Baldwin announced he was quitting Twitter after attending James Gandolfini's funeral last on June 27. He explained that while listening to the speeches at the send-off he realized the actor made a huge impact on the world without ever turning to social networking websites.