Jennifer Love Hewitt's baby bump is on display! The Client List actress showed off her growing pregnancy curves on two separate occasions over the weekend in L.A. The TV star, 34, first stepped out on June 30 dressed in a gray T-shirt, cobalt blue jeans and ballet flats. Wearing minimal makeup, Hewitt picked up a drink at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Hours later, Hewitt changed into a printed maxi dress and joined her fiance, Brian Hallisay, for an afternoon stroll.

Us Weekly broke the news of Hewitt's pregnancy and engagement to Hallisay on June 5. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the costar couple told Us in a statement. Though Hallisay kept his plans to propose in Italy a secret from Hewitt, the actress suspected their May getaway would be the perfect occasion for him to ask for her hand.

"She said she was hoping they'd get engaged on their vacation in Europe," a Hewitt source explained. And he did. "She's extremely excited," the source added. "It's always been a dream of hers to have a baby, and she's thrilled to be doing it with Brian."

Hewitt has never been shy about sharing her desire to become a mom. "I would love to have babies . . . one day," she told Us in 2010. "I'm obsessed with babies!"

Hallisay, 34, is already proving himself to be a worthy partner. "Brian has been going to doctors' appointments with her," the Hewitt source revealed. "He's being really supportive through the pregnancy." Which is exactly what Hewitt needs. "Brian's a good guy," an insider said. "He really has her best intentions at heart."

