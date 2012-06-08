Jennifer Love Hewitt loves embracing her God-given attributes, including her face when it's makeup-free.

The Client List actress stepped out in L.A. on Thursday without a lick of makeup on. To go with her laid-back beauty look, the former Neutrogena spokeswoman sported Skechers sneakers, baggy red sweatpants and a teal, loose-fitting cropped top, which flashed her midriff.

Being caught without eyeliner and mascara is not an uncommon thing for the star, 33. In February, she went for a coffee run before heading to the set of her Lifetime series, and in April, she tweeted a self portrait of her bare bones-look to her Twitter followers.

Indeed, the Can't Hardly Wait star has definitely embraced her God-given attributes -- even going on the record about her love affair with her favorite body part.

"It's horrible to say, but I like my boobs," the buxom brunette said in the April issue of Maxim "They've always served me well. They're good."

