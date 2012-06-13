Jennifer Love Hewitt is mourning the loss of her mother, Patricia, who passed away on Tuesday from complications due to cancer, the actress's rep tells Us Weekly. She was 67.

"She was an angel to all who knew her, and they are grateful she is now in a better place," the rep says. "They ask for privacy at this difficult time."

Patricia, a speech-language pathologist, is survived by her daughter, 33, and son, Dr. Todd Hewitt.

Jennifer and her mother moved from Texas to Los Angeles in 1989 to pursue a career in show business. The following year, Jennifer joined the cast of "Kids Incorporated," also starring Eric Balfour, now 35. (Previous cast members include Fergie, 37, and Mario Lopez, 38.)

Jennifer went on to appear in a string of TV and movie hits -- "Party of Five," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Can't Hardly Wait" -- never losing sight of the dream her mother helped her to achieve.

"I've tried not to act too crazy or disrespect the opportunities that I have been given or the people that have believed in me," she told Parade earlier this year. "I've been really blessed and I don't necessarily know what keeps one person here longer than somebody else, but I couldn't feel more grateful."

