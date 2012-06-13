Jennifer Love Hewitt's mother Patricia died Tuesday at age 67 after a battle with cancer.

The actress's rep confirmed the death to multiple sources. "Her family mourns her loss," the rep said in a statement. "She was an angel to all who knew her and they are grateful she is now in a better place."

Jennifer, who had recently been tweeting from a trip to Monaco, returned to Los Angeles before her mother passed, USA Today reports.

