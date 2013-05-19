Pretty in pink, indeed! Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles looked stunning at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 19 -- her first red (or, in this case, blue) carpet appearance since giving birth to son Magnus Hamilton five months ago.

Rocking a rosy satin Edition by Georges Chakra gown with silver sequins around the hip and gold sequins running down the leg, the 38-year-old country star showed off her slim, sexy post-baby body. She accessorized the form-fitting dress with Norman Silverman baubles, a Swarovski bag, and Casadei heels.

Nettles' return to the public eye comes on the heels of news that she plans to release a solo album in the fall. Prior to the announcement, she had been keeping a relatively low profile, as she and husband Justin Miller got to know their new baby.

"We are so thankful for all the prayers and support and are excited to take some time together as a new family," the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly after their son's Dec. 6 birth.

Nettles and Miller, an entrepreneur, tied the knot in a small Tennessee ceremony in November 2011. A few months shy of a year later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

"Becoming a mom is exciting -- and terrifying!" the singer admitted to Us in July. "At least I'll soon be off the road, decorating the nursery and nesting. Yahoo!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Nettles Shows Off Slim, Stunning Post-Baby Body at Billboard Music Awards