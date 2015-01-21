Jennifer Aniston reveals that she and fiancé Justin Theroux are trying to start a family in her new cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When she’s asked whether the couple has set a wedding timetable, Aniston replies, “We don’t have a date, [but] I wouldn’t tell you if we did.” When the subject of children comes up, the actress says, “Listen, that’s a topic that’s so exhausted. I get nervous around that, just because it’s very personal. Who knows if it’s going to happen? It’s been a want. We’re doing our best.”

While subtle, the comments are the strongest indication in recent memory of Aniston’s desire for children. Later in the interview, while discussing what the future holds, Aniston is quoted as saying, “There’s something bigger I’m interested in doing. It could be more work, it could be more creativity, or getting more philanthropic in the world. It can look like a baby. It can look like a foundation. I know I have a bigger purpose. It’s a puzzle, and I haven’t quite put the puzzle together. But something greater is calling out to me.”

As for what drew her to Theroux in the first place, Aniston tells the outlet, “It was his humor, mainly. He’s the easiest guy to hang around. He was so completely in his skin. It was the first time I remember being so comfortable [with a romantic interest], like with all my gay friends.”

One of the things they like to do is watch “The Bachelor.” Aniston admits, “I’ll say it out loud. Last year, [friends] were saying, ‘It’s The Bachelor, it’s premiering tonight! The Bachelor is premiering tonight!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, guys! Seriously? The Bachelor? That’s been on for 15 years or something.’ And Justin and I, just for fun, watched — and two hours later, we were addicted. It was like junk food. We were sad when it ended.”

She also, once again, puts to rest a lot of the buzz surrounding the endless tabloid stories about her and ex-husband Brad Pitt. “We’re not in daily communication,” she says. “But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen].” Aniston adds, “If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap-opera bull----. There’s no story. I mean, at this point it’s starting to become — please, give more credit to these human beings.”

Elsewhere in interview, Aniston talks about the life-altering revelation in her early 20s that she had dyslexia. “I thought I wasn’t smart. I just couldn’t retain anything,” she explains. “Now I had this great discovery. I felt like all of my childhood trauma-dies, tragedies, dramas were explained.” She also touches upon her Oscar snub for Cake. “I know a lot of people were sorry,” says Aniston, who wasn’t nominated despite a lot of praise for her performance. “I feel I’ve gotten such wonderful love — I had almost more phone calls and flowers than I did for any other nomination [in the past].”