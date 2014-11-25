Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth are NOT “in love,” nor are they even dating, despite a rumor making the rounds this week. Gossip Cop exclusively confirms "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" co-stars are NOT a couple in real life, contrary to what the new cover of OK! wants readers to believe.

The magazine’s new issue blares, “Jennifer & Liam: Yes, We’re In Love!” and claims Lawrence and Hemsworth have been “secretly dating for weeks.” According to a so-called “insider” for the tabloid, the stars “made the decision to take their relationship to another level” while promoting their blockbuster film in Germany, where they supposedly “had a heart-to-heart in Liam’s hotel room.”

With Lawrence allegedly venting about the nude hacking scandal and her split from Chris Martin, OK! claims Hemsworth’s attempt at comforting his pal ignited sparks. “It was as if she suddenly knew he was The One,” says the outlet’s “insider.” “And Liam obviously felt it, too, because they decided then and there that they wanted to be together,” adds the off-base source.

NO, they didn’t. Yes, Hemsworth and Lawrence have worked closely together. Yes, they have kissed for The Hunger Games movies. And yes, they have both gushed about each other in interviews. But none of those things add up to an off-screen relationship, and they never had some dramatic love realization, much less actually say “We’re in love,” as the OK! cover falsely exclaims.

Sources close to Lawrence and Hemsworth assure Gossip Cop that their relationship remains strictly platonic. “There’s no truth to any of it,” a mutual friend tells us, adding, “It’s so dumb.” Sadly, OK! and “dumb” often go hand-in-hand.