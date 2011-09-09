Hot, sexy mama!

Jenny McCarthy graced the pages of Playboy in 1994, and 17 years later, she's still got an amazing figure! The mom of Evan, 9, hit the beach in Miami on Thursday in a turquoise bikini, showing off her super-svelte physique.

When pregnant with her son in 2002, she lost control of her weight. "I thought I might be 170 when I left the hospital, but no, I was 200," the 5'6" star told Shape magazine in 2009.

So how'd she slim down? "[Weight Watchers] taught me portion control and to be conscious of what I put in my mouth," she said.

McCarthy also admitted she never had to worry about her figure until she turned 35. "But now I have to," she told Shape. "So it's treadmill, Bikram yoga, watching what I eat and of course great sex. Lots of great sex."

