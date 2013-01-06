Jenny McCarthy isn't afraid to mix business with pleasure.

During the Television Critics Association panel in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 5, the single star told Us Weekly she plans to use her upcoming VH1 talk show to spice up her love life.

"I actually want to put blind dates on my show," McCarthy, 40, said. With the help of an internet dating service, the TV host plans to meet her mystery man in public -- "and then grab him, stick him in a chair, mic him and be like, 'Hi, let's go on a date for 30 seconds!'"

In the meantime, the Playboy model -- mom to son Evan, 12 -- is happy flying solo. "There's no time to date anybody," said McCarthy, who divides her time between L.A. and Chicago. "I am having fun, but as much as I'd love to fall in love, I can't right now."

McCarthy also said she's not afraid to take risks on her eponymous talk show, which premieres on VH1 Feb. 8. "They said for me to go there, and that they'll pull me back if need be. They haven't yet, but I've also grown up a lot," she told Us. " I know the boundaries of censorship. I know where I can go and I know where I can't go. . . I will test the boundaries but not to the point where it's vile. I still want it to be fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenny McCarthy: I Want to Be Set Up on Blind Dates on New VH1 Show