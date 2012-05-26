Jenny McCarthy is no longer standing on the sidelines of love.

The buxom blonde's rep confirms to E! News that the star is dating Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher. According to the site, the pair have been dating quietly since last month and made their public debut at Giuliana and Bill Rancic's Italian restaurant, RPM, in Chicago Thursday night.

McCarthy, who is a Chicago native, was married to actor/director John Mallory Asher (with whom she shares son Evan, 10) from 2001 through 2005. She also had a long-term relationship with Jim Carrey from 2005 through 2010. Urlacher, 34, has three children (daughters Pamela and Riley and son Kennedy) from previous relationships.

Back in November, McCarthy explained to Access Hollywood that she was actively seeking out the right mate, telling the outlet, "I don't care if they have a big nose. I don't care if they're bald. [I just want someone who's] really sweet and who's a perfect reflection of who I am now."

A new love isn't the only recent milestone for the former Singled Out host. Earlier this month a rep for Playboy confirmed that the 1993 Playmate of the Year would be making her sexy, nude return in their July/August double issue ahead of her 40th birthday. Readers can see her bare-bod spread when it hits newsstands Friday, June 29.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenny McCarthy Is Dating NFL Star Brian Urlacher!