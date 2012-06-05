Jenny McCarthy couldn't help but get emotional during her Monday Howard Stern interview when the host asked after her ex, Jim Carrey.

McCarthy, who dated the 50-year-old comedian for more than five years, says Carrey -- who has spoken publicly before about his lifelong struggle with depression -- has completely turned his back on McCarthy's autistic son Evan, 10, following their 2010 split.

PHOTOS: Shocking celeb breakups

"I've tried to ask [Jim] numerous times [to see Evan], because my son still asks," the Love in the Wild host, 39, told Stern, adding that Evan tells her he misses Carrey "almost weekly."

McCarthy revealed that, while she doesn't feel like she can communicate with Carrey herself, she's gone through "channels" in an attempt to convince the actor to talk to her son.

"I haven't [reached out directly] . . . I think that sometimes people need to take a real break from each other," she explained. "But I still love him. I think you can love people from a distance and respect him. But as a mother, you just hope when you have a relationship with someone, it has nothing to do with the child when you break up."

PHOTOS: Rebound romances

Added the former Playboy model (who also revealed she lets Evan watch her ex's films), "I tell [Evan] that someday you'll cross paths, meet again. . . [but] it's hard. He's been in therapy. It's a process, he's working on it."

Even though she hates the impact her breakup has had on her child, McCarthy says she still doesn't regret her and Carrey's decision to part ways.

"Jim's a dark guy," Stern remarked during their discussion.

"As you get older, Howard, you kind of get to see things more clearly," McCarthy explained about moving on from her ex-love. "Hopefully you get happier [over time], and I am so much happier."

PHOTOS: Playboy's sexiest celebrity models

Contributing to McCarthy's happiness? Her new relationship with Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Her rep confirmed to E! News recently that the model and NFL player are indeed a couple. McCarthy and Urlacher, who have been dating quietly since April, made their public debut together during a date night last month at Giuliana and Bill Rancic's Chicago eatery, RPM Italian.

Later that week, McCarthy played coy when asked about her new man at an autism charity event.

"I can confirm that yes it's true, we are dating," she told reporters on the red carpet. "Go Bears, that's all I can say!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenny McCarthy: Jim Carrey Turned His Back on My Autistic Son