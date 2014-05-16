Save the Date picture? Newly engaged Jenny McCarthy struck a sexy pose in the June 2014 issue of Shape magazine—and brought along fiance Donnie Wahlberg for the photo shoot!

"The View" co-host, 41, showed off her toned figure on the mag's cover, and wore a pair of sexy bikini bottoms in a second inside snapshot with her husband-to-be. The former Playboy model looks nothing but confident in the revealing spread, but admits that she once thought she was too tame for the 44-year-old "Blue Bloods" actor.

"I was in eighth grade and New Kids On The Block was on MTV. I was like, 'Who are they?'" she recalled in Shape. "I thought Donnie was the hottest one but too tough for me, because I was this goody two-shoes. But now when I look at him, I think, 'I'm totally marrying a New Kid on the Block.'"

McCarthy announced her engagement to Wahlberg during a taping of her ABC daytime talk show last month. "His proposal was so sweet," she told the mag.

As for how she'll be getting into wedding shape? Well, don't expect McCarthy to weigh herself anytime soon. "The last time I weighed myself was 12 years ago, when I left the hospital with my newborn son, Evan, and I was 185 pounds," she admitted. (McCarthy shares son Evan, 11, with ex-husband John Mallory Asher. Wahlberg is dad to sons Xavier and Elijah, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Fey.)

"Now I measure by how my jeans fit," she continued. "But I want to be real here and tell you that my weight goes up and down a lot."

