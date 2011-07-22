By Radar Staff

Jenny McCarthy has maintained for years that during her pregnancy in 2002, she topped the scales at 211 pounds -- and on Friday, she took to her Twitter to prove it!

"For anyone that doubted my 211 lbs at pregnancy here is a photo I found!" Jenny tweeted on Friday, posting an old photo.

"Meaty meaty ass! Whoa!"

In the image, a heavily pregnant McCarthy is laying on her back exposing an enormous baby bump.

McCarthy credited her postpartum slim-down to Weight Watchers, telling Shape Magazine, "they taught me portion control and to be conscious of what I put in my mouth."

