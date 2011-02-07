By Kat Giantis

A surefire way to jinx a blossoming relationship: go on national television and reveal how "happy" and "content" you are with your new beau. A month after Jenny McCarthy bubbled those words to Ellen DeGeneres about Boston sports agent Paul Krepelka, the romance is kaput, says Life & Style.

"The long-distance thing proved too much for them, and they just mutually decided that it wasn't going to work," says an insider. "He didn't want to move to LA, and she certainly can't move to Boston. They're still friends -- they just couldn't make it work."

The blond met Krepelka late last year on a blind date arranged by her matchmaking sister, and she shared a kiss with him at midnight while co-hosting ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special.

"We're taking things slow and keeping it low-key," said the agent, whose thick Boston accent McCarthy likened to "Good Will Hunting." "But Jenny is a really nice girl."

At least McCarthy doesn't have to explain to 8-year-old son Evan why Uncle Paul suddenly went away.

"Everybody's asking me the magic question, 'Has he met Evan?' " she told Ellen. "Evan is, by the way, on the strictest VIP meet and greet, which is like six months. I don't have guys meeting him on a cycle. That boy is very important to me."

Jenny seems to be handling the apparent split in stride. On Sunday, she tweeted a bikini pic and self-deprecatingly wondered, "Not sure which one is more fake ... my tan or my boobs."

(Our two cents: Her skin color can at least be found in nature.)

The breakup rumblings comes just days after her ex, Jim Carrey, enjoyed a dirty-dancing session at a Super Bowl party with a woman an eyewitness described as "a poor man's Jenny McCarthy."

RELATED: Jenny says, I've dated a chubby hairy guy who lived in a shed

Jenny and Jim split last spring after five years of goofy-faced togetherness, and she soon segued into a short-lived romance with a Las Vegas pirate performer.

"I can't do any celebrities," McCarthy told Ryan Seacrest in December. "I need normal folk. I'm done, I'm officially done … I'll take whoever is a really nice guy."

Read more Hot Gossip