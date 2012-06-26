Jenny McCarthy is nude on the cover (and inside the pages) of the new issue of Playboy -- and completely comfortable about it. The mother of a 10-year-old says her son can find "a lot worse available on the Internet these days" and that her pictorial is a "salute to MILFs."

The Love in the Wild host tells People of stripping down to her birthday suit as a mom, "I think people make such a big deal sometimes about it, when I feel like it just comes down to how you raise your child and how you explain things to your kid. … Evan and I will have that conversation someday."

Jenny also says that she will not display the Playboy cover at home -- or any magazine covers featuring her image for that matter -- calling it "hilarious" that anyone would decorate their home that way.

"I don't have one [magazine] cover up, period," she says. "I mean, I don't even have my Rolling Stone cover up. It's like, who wants to look at themselves? I don't. Seriously, the only picture I have up of myself is one of a shark eating Evan and me."

