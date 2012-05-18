Supernatural will return for an eighth season this fall, but before then, series star Jensen Ackles is looking forward to Friday's season finale.

"In Supernatural fashion, we're always going to end on a bit of a cliffhanger. This is just that. We're going to find one of the brothers in a pretty sticky predicament, like we found him in the past, but it's a place that we've never been in before, and it's a situation we've never dealt with," Ackles, 34, told Us Weekly at The CW Upfront in NYC Thursday. "We're going to have a lot of places to go in the new season."

The series, which also stars Jared Padalecki, 29, debuted on September 13, 2005, and Ackles admitted he's surprised by its longevity.

"If somebody would have told me seven years ago that I'd still be doing this show, I would have bought property in Vancouver [where we film]," he laughed. "I've been in this business long enough to know that nothing is a sure thing until it's a sure thing."

Ackles can see himself playing Dean Winchester for many seasons to come, too. "As long as there's an audience, we're going to continue to keep telling stories," he told Us. "We're excited about it."

His career aside, the actor recently celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary with One Tree Hill alum Danneel Harris, 33; he hopes to "take a little trip over to Europe" with her this summer.

"We don't get a very long break -- it's about two and a half months," Ackles explained. "I actually have to go back early because I'm going to direct the first episode [of Supernatural]. My break is even a littler shorter, but we try to make the most of it. It's not optimal, but as I always say, it's a good problem to have!"

The seventh series finale of Supernatural airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.

