SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The San Francisco woman charged with breaking into the hotel room of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Lucinda Moyers entered her plea Monday in San Francisco Superior Court. The judge kept the 56-year-old's bail at $625,000. She is scheduled back in court on Aug. 15 to set a preliminary hearing date.

Authorities say Moyers stole cash, a bracelet and other items from the San Francisco hotel room on July 26 where Trebek was staying with his wife, Jean. All of the items except the cash and bracelet were recovered.

Trebek says he chased Moyers out of his room at the Marriot Marquis. He ruptured his Achilles tendon and is currently on crutches.