Alex Trebek was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital this weekend following a mild heart attack.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek Suffers Injury Chasing Thief

Representatives for the longtime host of Jeopardy! tell ETonline that Trebeck, 71, is currently under observation and said to be in "good spirits" after the incident, which occurred on Saturday.

"[Trebek] is expected to fully recover and be back at Jeopardy! when production begins taping in July for the new season, the show's 29th," his reps further assure.

Alex Trebek previously suffered a heart attack in late 2007, returning to work just weeks later.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Buzzmakers: Radiohead Tragedy & Johnny Depp