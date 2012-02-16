Celebrating with some "lin" and tonics?

In NYC on Wednesday, buzzed-about basketballer Jeremy Lin and his New York Knicks continued their game-winning streak with a 100-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.

With no game on Thursday, the star point guard headed out to celebrate his recent success at luxe night club Avenue.

The venue was so excited to see the "Linsation" in person, that they tweeted at him: "Welcome to Avenue NY! You have no idea what you've done for NYC. We are so proud of you!! Keep it up, please!"

"He looked like he was having a good time," a source tells Us Weekly. "You can tell he's not exactly a party guy, but people got into it. People were pretty enthusiastic to have him there -- he's like the real life Rudy of New York."

The 23-year-old athlete, who has skyrocketed to fame since leading his team on a seven win streak that began Feb. 4, remains modest and humble and continues to pay respect where it's due.

"7 in a row!! A huge shoutout to Amar'e for playin awesome the last two games with a heavy heart! Much love to the fans too!" Lin tweeted post-game on Wednesday night, referring to his teammate Amar'e Stoudemire, who's mourning the loss of his older brother Hazell, who passed away from a car accident Feb. 6.

