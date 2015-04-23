Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans have apologized for calling Scarlett Johansson’s "Avengers" character Black Widow a “slut” and a “whore.” See their statement and the video of their original remarks below.

“Yesterday we were asked about the rumors that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America,” Evans said. “We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Renner also said he was was sorry. “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone,” noted the actor in the statement. “It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, the Evans and Renner had been asked by an interviewer from Digital Spy about Black Widow hooking up with the Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) in the new film. Renner said, “She’s a slut,” and Evans joked, “She’s a complete whore!” The two actors’ comments were quickly panned on social media, with hundreds of outraged fans calling their remarks offensive and misogynistic.