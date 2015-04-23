Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans called Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow character in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" a “slut” and a “whore” during an interview with Digital Spy on Wednesday, prompting fan backlash. See the video below.

When asked about how they felt about her character hooking up with Bruce Banner in the film, Renner sarcastically quipped, “She’s a slut,”causing the two actors to laugh wildly. “She’s a complete whore!” interjected Evans. “She has a prosthetic leg anyway,” added Renner.

"Avengers" fans called foul on the actors’ comments, slamming their remarks as misogynist on social media. “I’m really upset by Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans being gross and misogynistic and ableisssssssssstttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt,” tweeted a fan who goes by the account @applecidemage. “2 men calling a woman a slut and whore is sexist. Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans made a sexist joke. Intent does not erase impact!” added @fangirlJeanne. And another fan with the account name @karenafagen said the duo’s comments “made (her) cringe.”

Meanwhile, other fans felt Renner and Evans were just joking around and didn’t deserve all the scorn heaped their way.

