By Wonderwall Editors

"Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol" star Jeremy Renner had a close call with a bar brawl Thursday morning in Thailand, according to GossipCop.

RELATED: Trouble With the Law 2011

Renner and a few friends were still hanging out after hours at Rachada Pub in Phuket Town around 4:30 a.m. when one member of their group, Vorasit Issara, dropped a glass on the floor.

Rather than simply cleaning up the accident, six of the bar's employees allegedly attacked Issara and his friends, stabbing Issara in the stomach with a knife and slashing his face with a rotor ax.

RELATED: Why Jeremy Renner Prioritizes Acting Over Women

Although it was initially reported that Renner sustained minor injuries, his rep later confirmed to GossipCop that he was present during the fight, but not involved.

The six men in question have been arrested, with reports that they will be charged with the attempted murder of Issara.

RELATED: Tom and Katie Hit the 'Mission: Impossible' Red Carpet

A source tells TMZ that Issara, the general manager of a local resort, "was drinking and was in a heated argument with the bar staff" prior to the incident.