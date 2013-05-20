Jeremy Renner is on daddy duty! The 42-year-old actor stepped out with girlfriend Sonni Pacheco and debuted their nearly 2-month-old baby girl, Ava, in L.A. on Sunday, May 19.

PHOTOS: Sexy celeb dads

During the family outing, The Avengers star appeared to be very hands-on, carrying his daughter's stroller down a flight of stairs and getting her car seat in and out of the car. Pacheco pushed the stroller, where baby Ava was resting comfortably under a pink blanket, and showed off her slim post-baby body in dark skinny jeans and a gray tank top.

PHOTOS: 2012's babies of the year

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Renner was expecting with Pacheco, and welcomed his baby girl on March 28.

"Jeremy Renner and girlfriend Sonni Pacheco have confirmed that they are the parents of a 7 lb. daughter Ava Berlin Renner," his rep later confirmed in a statement. "They are beyond thrilled. Mother and daughter are doing great."

PHOTOS: Famous celeb dads and daughters

The two-time Academy Award nominee has been busy filming American Hustle with costars Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale and Robert De Niro, but he seems to be finding time to spend with his baby girl. A friend of the actor previously told Us Weekly that "Jeremy will make a great dad!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jeremy Renner Debuts Baby Girl Ava During Shopping Trip With Girlfriend Sonni Pacheco