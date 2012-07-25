Rise and shine, Jeremy Renner!

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on July 24, the actor, 41, regaled the audience with an unforgettable tale about his recent travel troubles.

"A lot of times when I'm on the plane, I have to sleep. And I'm not a good sleeper on the plane," the single star admitted. "I had to fly from London to Los Angeles for dinner, and then get right back on a plane to London. That's 10 to 12 hours. I had to get off the plane go to work, so I had to sleep on the plane."

To help him rest, "somebody gave me some pills, like Ambien. So I took a little sleeping pill, popped it and realized nothing's happening, but something else was happening!" Renner recalled. "I realized very quickly that the 'A' was actually a little 'V' on the pill. Not only did I not sleep the entire flight, but there was ... 'camping' ... happening!"

"Somebody gave you a Viagra instead of Ambien?" host Jimmy Kimmel, 44, asked in disbelief. "First of all, you need a new doctor or new friends."

Renner admitted that he "was really embarrassed" by the incident, but luckily, most of the other passengers were sleeping.

"The flight attendants were sort of in on the joke," Renner added. "They were like, 'Can we get you anything, Mr. Renner?' 'Yeah, funny,'" he told them. "'Ice! Ice!'"

In actuality, "I asked for aspirin," Renner told Kimmel. "But they won't even give you aspirin on the plane because they don't want the responsibility if you're allergic."

Renner's new film, "The Bourne Legacy," is in theaters Aug. 10. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at midnight EST.

