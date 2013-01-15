Jeremy Renner shared some big news with Eva Longoria on the smoking patio at the Golden Globes Jan. 13: He's going to be a father! The Bourne Legacy actor, 42, "was saying, 'I'm going to fly in when her water breaks,'" two witnesses tell Us Weekly exclusively.

"Then Eva said, 'I'm so blown away.'" Shocking, but true. Multiple sources confirm to Us that an ex-girlfriend of the actor is due to give birth next month. "they used to date but it wasn't serious," explains one insider, adding that the expectant mom is currently living in Renner's L.A. home."

The Hollywood hunk is "being ultra-secretive about it," the insider adds, "but she has been going on about her life and not hiding it." Last April, the resolutely private actor shut down longstanding false rumors that he was gay, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I want my personal life to be personal, and it's not f-cking true."

The Oscar-nominated actor also spoke to the magazine about his four-year relationship with ex-girlfriend, actress Jess Macallan. They met when Macallan was 23 and working at a film festival in Florida; she later decided to become an actress, which contributed to their split in 2010.

"That was part of the issue," Renner explained of Macallan, who is now married. "I was going through the Hurt Locker campaign and she's like, 'Where do I get headshots?'"

