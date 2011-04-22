Move over, Matt Damon!

Jeremy Renner has been offered the lead role in The Bourne Legacy, Deadline reports. The 40-year-old Oscar-nominee will play a new character in a spinoff of The Bourne Identity thrillers.

In the three Bourne Identity thrillers released between 2002 and 2007, 40-year-old Matt Damon played the role of Jason Bourne, an ex-CIA assassin suffering from stress-induced amnesia. In The Bourne Legacy, Renner is expected to play an operative from a covert government program that's even more dangerous than the brainwashing program that hatched the character Damon played.

The Bourne Legacy is scheduled to begin production in September.

