Jeremy Renner Replacing Matt Damon in Bourne Series
Move over, Matt Damon!
Jeremy Renner has been offered the lead role in The Bourne Legacy, Deadline reports. The 40-year-old Oscar-nominee will play a new character in a spinoff of The Bourne Identity thrillers.
In the three Bourne Identity thrillers released between 2002 and 2007, 40-year-old Matt Damon played the role of Jason Bourne, an ex-CIA assassin suffering from stress-induced amnesia. In The Bourne Legacy, Renner is expected to play an operative from a covert government program that's even more dangerous than the brainwashing program that hatched the character Damon played.
The Bourne Legacy is scheduled to begin production in September.
