Actor Jeremy Sisto and his wife, Addie Lane, are expecting a baby boy.

The 37-year-old "Suburgatory" star shared his good news on Tuesday on "The Talk."

Due in March, the couple's son will join 2-year-old sister Charlie-Ballerina.

While Sisto wouldn't give any hints to his future son's moniker, he did divulge how he and Lane decided upon their daughter's name. "I never really pictured myself having a family, so it felt strange to name my child after anyone else alive. So my wife went through the dictionary, page by page, looking for words that weren’t normally names," he explained to show's hosts.

"Ballerina, we liked it. But we saved her a little bit, we made it a hyphenated name," he said. "So she can go by Charlie … Chuck B. I'm hoping she goes for Chuck B."

