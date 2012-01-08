Jermaine Dupri has settled a tax debt with state authorities.

Last year, the music mogul was accused of owing more than $250,000 in back payments to tax officials in Georgia.

He has now settled the debt, but ended up paying nearly double the original amount due to interest and penalty charges, according to TMZ.com.

The website reports Dupri has handed over nearly $500,000 to pay off the total bill.

Dupri has suffered numerous financial hardships over the last few months, including the repossession of his luxury sports car after he allegedly fell behind on payments, and the foreclosure on his home in Atlanta.

He managed to hang on to the property after working out a deal to save the house before it went to auction.