SYDNEY (AP) -- Jerry Lewis is out of an Australian hospital a day after he had to cancel a show in Sydney because of poor health.

A publicist for the 85-year-old actor and comedian says he was in the hospital for about three hours, and that doctors concluded that he was simply overly tired. Candi Cazau says Lewis is fine and will resume his Australian tour July 3.

Lewis, the longtime chairman of the U.S. Muscular Dystrophy Association, is raising money for the separate Muscular Dystrophy Foundation Australia. He has battled a debilitating back condition, heart issues and pulmonary fibrosis. He announced last month he was retiring as host of the Labor Day telethon that bears his name.