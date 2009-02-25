Entertainment Tonight -- Jerry Seinfeld is returning to network TV after 11 years, and is planning to combine marriage with laughter.

According to Variety, the funnyman and "Oprah Winfrey Show" executive producer Ellen Rakieten are collaborating on "The Marriage Ref," a new comedy series for NBC.

"The Marriage Ref" will feature athletes, comedians and celebrities offering their advice and guidance to couples with marital issues, the trade paper writes.

"This is not a therapy show, it's a comedy show," Seinfeld tells Variety. "After nine years of marriage, I have discovered that the comedic potential of this subject is quite rich."